Western Cape police recover stolen household appliances worth R2.5m

Western Cape police action leads to two arrests and a recovery of the stolen cargo including household appliances valued at an estimated R2.5 million at various addresses in Eerste Rivier, Cape Town.

On Monday, police acted on information about a truck hijacked in Bellville and upon investigation were led to Firgrove where the empty truck was found.

In a statement, Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, said members of the Western Cape Flying Squad reacted on information that a truck with cargo was hijacked in Bellville.

“Their investigation led them to Firgrove where the empty truck was found. Further investigation resulted in the recovery of the stolen cargo comprising household appliances valued at an estimated R2 500 000 at various addresses in Eerste Rivier.

“The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” said Traut.

In an unrelated matter the members of Khayelitsha police took to the streets on foot and conducted a crime prevention operation in the Site B area, when they saw a suspicious man who was then searched.

“This search led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition and the arrest of the suspect,” Traut said.

Meanwhile, police also pursued a tip-off of a firearm at an address in Taiwan, Khayelitsha and arrested a 33-year-old suspect in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Traut said both suspects would make their court appearances in Khayelitsha once they had been charged.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.