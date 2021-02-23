Hawks arrest 12 for disability grant corruption in Limpopo

The Hawks arrested twelve suspects for alleged disability grant fraud and corruption in Tzaneen on Monday.

According to Captain Matimba Maluleke, the suspects aged between 31 and 59 were held during a multi-disciplinary takedown operation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit assisted by Tzaneen Saps Crime Intelligence Unit and Sassa officials.

ALSO READ: Six arrested as Cape Town police seize over 600 Sassa, bank cards

It is alleged that from 2018 to 2019, the Sassa officials colluded with an intermediary to recruit non-qualified people in the Tzaneen area to register for disability grants at a fee.

“The Hawks investigation revealed that more than 21 people were recruited and paid a R3 500 fee each. Consequently, the department suffered a loss of over R300 000 due to the illegal activities,” said Maluleke.

ALSO READ: Two arrested after fraudulent Sassa grant application

The suspects, who include three Nkowankowa Sassa officials, one intermediary and eight non-qualified Sassa beneficiaries will appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court soon to face fraud and corruption charges.

The investigation continues.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.