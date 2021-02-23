Gauteng highway patrol unit makes several arrests

Members of the recently relaunched Highway Patrol Unit on Sunday, 21 February, recovered three unlicensed firearms, a stolen vehicle and arrested four suspects in separate incidents.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo this was after a fleet of 55 high-performance vehicles were handed to the SAPS in Gauteng by Premier David Makhura on behalf of the provincial government.

“The first two suspects, aged 44 and 50, were arrested in Soweto driving in a marked private security company vehicle. The highway patrol members were driving in Meadowlands, Soweto, when they noticed a white Mazda 323 travelling at high speed,” said Masondo.

Masondo said the vehicle was stopped and it was established that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Roodepoort.

Upon searching the suspects, one of them was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. They were arrested and charged with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of an illegal firearm.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for alleged murder of six family members

In another incident on Sunday morning, members on the N3 highway arrested a 37-year-old suspect who has since been linked to murder and attempted murder cases committed in Frankfort in the Free State.

The suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Meanwhile, an off-duty member of the highway patrol unit responded to a tip-off about gun shots at a local soccer field. The member proceeded to the scene where he found and arrested a 22-year-old suspect who was found in possession of unlicensed ammunition and a firearm that was reported stolen in Brakpan,” said Masondo.

In a statement, Gauteng commissioner of police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the highway patrol members who were effectively using the cars handed to them.

“We are looking forward to the positive impact we envisage these new high-performance vehicles will bring in terms of police visibility in known crime hot spots and prevention and combatting of trio crimes, particularly car and truck hijackings,” said Mawela.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.