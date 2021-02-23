Crime 23.2.2021 10:02 am

Gauteng highway patrol unit makes several arrests

Citizen Reporter
Gauteng highway patrol unit makes several arrests

The recently relaunched highway patrol unit recovered three unlicensed firearms and a stolen vehicle. Photo: Supplied

Members of the recently relaunched highway patrol unit recovered three unlicensed firearms and a stolen vehicle, 24 hours after receiving high-performance cars from the Gauteng government.

Members of the recently relaunched Highway Patrol Unit on Sunday, 21 February, recovered three unlicensed firearms, a stolen vehicle and arrested four suspects in separate incidents.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo this was after a fleet of 55 high-performance vehicles were handed to the SAPS in Gauteng by Premier David Makhura on behalf of the provincial government.

“The first two suspects, aged 44 and 50, were arrested in Soweto driving in a marked private security company vehicle. The highway patrol members were driving in Meadowlands, Soweto, when they noticed a white Mazda 323 travelling at high speed,” said Masondo.

Masondo said the vehicle was stopped and it was established that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Roodepoort.

Upon searching the suspects, one of them was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.  They were arrested and charged with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of an illegal firearm.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for alleged murder of six family members

In another incident on Sunday morning, members on the N3 highway arrested a 37-year-old suspect who has since been linked to murder and attempted murder cases committed in Frankfort in the Free State.

The suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Meanwhile, an off-duty member of the highway patrol unit responded to a tip-off about gun shots at a local soccer field. The member proceeded to the scene where he found and arrested a 22-year-old suspect who was found in possession of unlicensed ammunition and a firearm that was reported stolen in Brakpan,” said Masondo.

In a statement, Gauteng commissioner of police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the highway patrol members who were effectively using the cars handed to them.

“We are looking forward to the positive impact we envisage these new high-performance vehicles will bring in terms of police visibility in known crime hot spots and prevention and combatting of trio crimes, particularly car and truck hijackings,” said Mawela.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect in court for being in possession of police uniform 10.6.2020
Five arrested in KZN for robbery, possession of stolen property 18.4.2020
PE cops arrest 15-year-old for possession of unlicensed firearm 14.4.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021

Education Get your matric results right here on The Citizen

Education Matric 2020 pass rate of 76.2% better than expected ‘blood bath’ – Min Motshekga

Breaking News Zuma must spend two years in prison – Zondo


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition