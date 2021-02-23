Man arrested for alleged murder of six family members

Police officers from Eshowe have arrested a 36-year-old man for the alleged murder of six family members on Saturday.

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, on Saturday at about 11pm, the suspect arrived at the home of his relatives in Nkanini at Eshowe and called all members of the family together.

This after he had forced the door open with an axe, which was later found inside the house. The suspect was armed with a pistol, which he used to kill six members of the family aged between 8 to 70.

“The suspect fled the scene after the incident. Detectives worked around the clock and traced the suspect to Greytown this morning. The 36-year-old man was arrested by detectives and will be conveyed to Eshowe where he will be detained. He is expected to appear at the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court soon facing six counts of murder,” said Naicker.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya, has commended police officers for the arrest of the suspect.

“Police officers from Eshowe left no stone unturned since this incident occurred and worked around the clock to trace the suspect and bring him to book,” said Gonya.

