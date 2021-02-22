Counterfeit goods worth R1.4m confiscated from a store in PE

Police in the Eastern Cape confiscated counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of R1 469 700, during a joint operation at a mall in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

“Trading in counterfeit goods is one of the biggest threats to the economic order and growth in this country. Therefore, as law enforcement, every effort must be made to clamp down on illicit counterfeit transactions,” spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement on Sunday.

The commander of Port of Ngqura, Colonel Christopher Zondi, received information of counterfeit goods being sold at a shop in a popular mall in the Kabega Park policing area.

Operation Seiskhona was subsequently activated and the police, accompanied by a representative from the patent attorney’s office, searched the shop. Afterwards, counterfeit goods, mainly perfumes and board games, were confiscated.

A warning was issued to the store manager for contravention of patent laws.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the seizure and praised the swift action of the police.

“Illicit trading in counterfeit goods threatens the finances affecting the economy of the country.

“The purpose of reporting this information is to assist law enforcement to mitigate and address the threat. I encourage more operations of this nature,” Ntshinga said.

