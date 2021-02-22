 
 
Boko Haram: Mob-style extortion gangs on prowl in South Africa

Crime 3 hours ago

The gang allegedly collects protection fees from local businesses, big or small, as well as from ordinary people, including recycle material collectors.

Sipho Mabena
22 Feb 2021
04:57:27 AM
Boko Haram: Mob-style extortion gangs on prowl in South Africa

File image: iStock

Mob-style crime is increasingly tightening its grip on communities, with experts warning that the extortion gang “Boko Haram” – currently under high-level police investigation for its alleged reign of terror in Mamelodi, Tshwane – was a sign of a growing problem. Police Minister Bheki Cele last week confirmed that a team had been assembled to probe activities of the marauding gang of thugs alleged to have residents under siege through violence, extortion and demanding cuts from tenders and business deals. The gang allegedly collects protection fees from local businesses, big or small, as well as from ordinary people, including recycle...

