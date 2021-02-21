Taxi owner arrested in connection with murder, attempted murder in Limpopo

A taxi owner has been arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder of two people in Madumeleng village on Saturday night, Limpopo police have said.

The 41-year-old was arrested in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen on Sunday morning.

“It is alleged that the two male victims – aged 21 and 27 – were walking from a local liquor store to their homes when an unknown suspect driving in a Toyota Quantum minibus fired shots at them, killing the 27-year-old instantly and leaving the other one seriously injured before he fled from the scene,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they certified one man dead. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

“A manhunt was immediately activated by a team of detectives to track down the suspect. The suspect was ultimately arrested this morning [Sunday] and the firearm believed to have been used in the incident was also confiscated,” Ngoepe said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and the matter is still being investigated.

The man was expected to appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

