Limpopo man in court for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

The victim was found in a pool of blood after being stabbed multiple times two weeks ago in Westenburg outside Polokwane.

A Limpopo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is expected to apply for bail in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Tshepo Daisy Makola, 30, was found in a pool of blood after being stabbed multiple times two weeks ago in Westenburg outside Polokwane.

According to police, the brutal murder happened during an argument. Makola was stabbed to death with a sharp object. Her attacker fled the scene.

Police launched a manhunt for her ex-boyfriend Jupiter Makgatho and he was located near Thohoyandou. He was found hiding in Tshikombani village two days after the murder.

Makola worked as a waitress at a Polokwane hotel at the time of her death.

