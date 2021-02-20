Political parties call for societal change after release of damning crime stats 

The IFP has called for societal change to fight crime after the latest crime statistics showed an increase in rape, murder and cash-in-transit heists.

“Women in our country continue to bear the ultimate brutal brunt of gender-based violence,” IFP MP Zandile Majozi said.

“With over 12 218 people reported to have been raped and a further 5% increase in sexual offences recorded within just three months, we have a long road ahead of us in tackling heinous crimes committed against our women, children and vulnerable groups.”

Majozi said the country cannot aspire to recovering the economy and building a stronger society with statistics that reflect such violent crimes.

“We cannot move our country forward when we record a 6.6% increase in murder and other increases in robberies, cash-in-transit heists and farm murders.

“These statistics reflect that no amount of #StopGBV conferences and an array of other policing talk shops that only talk tough on crime will deter criminals from committing these injustices against our people.”

The party also called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to expedite plans to professionalise the police service and ensure that all police stations are capable of managing the increase in reported crimes.

The party said police stations should have the tools to work alongside community policing forums and the private security sector.

“We cannot expect our women and men in blue serving on the frontline to do so alone, either in visible policing or to quell gang-related violent crimes in our communities. Fighting crime is a collective effort, which will require societal change.”

The DA called on Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to appear before Parliament to be held accountable.

“The increase in a number of categories is a stark reminder of how the police is losing the battle against crime,” DA MP Okkie Terblanche said.

With 19 people killed in 18 incidents on farms and smallholdings, the DA called on the police to improve their rural safety plan because people are living in fear.

The party said rape and gender-based violence continued to plague society.

“South Africa remains a violent society where women and children are particularly vulnerable,” Terblanche said.

The Freedom Front Plus said the extraordinary 66.7% spike in cash-in-transit heists and the 34.2% increase in truck hijackings caused great concern given the effect this has had on the country’s economic recovery.

“The incidence of crime in South Africa was already very high even before the lockdown and in the coming years, the country will pay dearly for the police’s failure to combat ordinary crime while it focused on enforcing Covid-19 regulations, like patrolling empty beaches,” FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said.

News24

