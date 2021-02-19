 
 
SA’s rape stats highlight the need for urgent action

The increase of 6% in murders, and the fact that 136 rapes were recorded per day becomes even more concerning when one considers the under-reporting of sexual crimes.

Sipho Mabena
19 Feb 2021
05:20:20 PM
Image: iStock

South Africa’s stubbornly high rate of murder and rape has once again come under sharp focus, with crime statics for the period between October and December last year revealing that a staggering 4 124 people were murdered and 12 218 raped. Releasing the crime figures in Pretoria on Friday morning, police minister Bheki Cele said a total of 2 481 people were murdered in public places like on the street, open field, parking areas, and abandoned buildings, while 1 643 were murdered at their homes. “The statistics … expose some of the gaps that exist in policing certain crime categories....

