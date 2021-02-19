SA’s rape stats highlight the need for urgent action

PREMIUM!
SA’s rape stats highlight the need for urgent actionCrime 3 hours ago
The increase of 6% in murders, and the fact that 136 rapes were recorded per day becomes even more concerning when one considers the under-reporting of sexual crimes.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility
matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen
Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail
Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract
Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers