Alleged taxi hitmen arrested in Pretoria

Three alleged taxi hitmen have been arrested in Atteridgeville, Pretoria by the Gauteng Provincial Taxi Task Team.

According to Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, officials recovered two unlicensed firearms with live ammunition and cellphones.

The suspects have been linked to last year’s shooting in which three taxi drivers were killed.

This as another triple murder related to possible taxi violence was reported in Gugulethu on Thursday night.

Three men aged between 30 and 32 were killed. One of the victims killed on the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being transported to the hospital.

The fourth victim, aged 37, survived the attack and is currently recovering in hospital.

In another incident in the Western Cape, provincial detectives were probing the circumstances which led to the death of three people in what is believed to be another taxi-related incident on Saturday afternoon in Voorterkker and Charl Malan Roads, Bellville.

One bystander was also wounded and is recovering in hospital.

One suspect, a 32-year-old male, was arrested and is currently being questioned.

Two stolen firearms were recovered after the incident, and three licensed firearms were confiscated for further investigation.

