WATCH: How to steal VW headlights in 3 seconds

Siyanda Ndlovu
Motorists are warned against the rising theft of vehicle headlights. Photo: Supplied

The video shows a man effortlessly stripping off the headlights of a red VW Polo in a space of approximately three seconds before he gets away.

Will Volkswagen drivers ever find peace?

First, the car ranks at the very top of the country’s most hijacked passenger vehicle brands according to Ctrack, a global vehicle tracking service.

And now, as if being a magnet for hijackers wasn’t enough, and also being notoriously prone to having the car’s emblems stolen, it appears the brand’s headlights are another tempting and easily snatched target.

A recent post making rounds on social media has gone viral.

The video shows a man effortlessly stripping off the headlights of a red VW Polo in a space of approximately three seconds before he gets away.

It is unclear where the incident took place but according to the information on the video, it happened on Tuesday  15 February.

