R10 million – The estimated value of the damaged Cape Town luxury cars

UPDATED: The Citizen has confidentially learned that the damage to the vehicles is estimated to be over R1-millon.

Cape Town-based luxury car dealership, The Toy Shop, has continued to remain mum on the alleged extortion-driven attack at its Gold Street premises in Paarden Eiland on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of eight vehicles were said to have been damaged after CCTV footage captured the suspects, reported to be 40 in total, entering the North Gate Business Park facility. Several proceeded to smash the vehicles’ windows and bodywork with what looked like steel implements and even a mop, while others directed firearms at staff before running away.

WATCH: Suspects damage luxury vehicles at Cape Town dealership

Depicted vehicles in the crossfire included a Porsche Cayenne GTS, a Jaguar F-Type Roadster, an early model Bentley Continental Flying Spur and Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and what appears to be a Porsche 911 GT3 as well as a McLaren MP4-12C.

Despite The Toy Shop not commenting on costs or indeed what would happen to the vehicles, The Citizen estimates the value of the damaged cars in question to be around R8.2 million. It is worth noting that the figure is a rough estimation as it seems that all of the models have been removed from the price list on the dealership’s website.

The Citizen has attempted to get more clarity from The Toy Shop about the vehicles, but has so far not received any comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.