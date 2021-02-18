Mpumalanga pupil dies after being bashed with a brick at school

The Mpumalanga department of education has directed Sekhukhusa Secondary School in Bushbuckridge to submit a detailed report following the death of a grade 11 pupil.

The learner was allegedly hit on the head with a brick by a fellow learner on Monday.

It is still unclear what led to the fight, however, it is alleged that it occurred after a dice game.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the department condemned the incident.

“We are very much disturbed to learn of this incident that occurred at Sekhukhusa Secondary School in Shatale, in Bushbuckridge Local Municipality. From information received, we learned that the injured learner later died on the way to the clinic.”

Zwane added that the expected school report would relate to the circumstances that led to this incident.

MEC for education, Bonakele Majuba, is due to visit the school and the bereaved family to convey his condolences on Thursday.

“Furthermore, the department conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We will send a team of officials to render psychosocial support to all who are affected by this incident,” said Zwane.

This is a developing story and more information will be added.

This article was republished from Mpumalanga News with permission

