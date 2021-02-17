WATCH: Fidelity truck bombed, guards shot in Roodepoort CIT heist

Shortly after 6.20pm on Tuesday, 16 February, a Fidelity armoured vehicle that had collected money from a local store was travelling along Albertina Sisulu Road in Hamberg, Roodepoort when it was attacked.

According to National Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, three vehicles approached the Fidelity van and the occupants opened fire, continuing to shoot until it came to a halt.

An unknown number of attackers then used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle.

According to ICE Community Policing in Florida founder Luqmaan Rahim, the attack was carried out on two Fidelity vans, one of which was bombed, while the second van allegedly managed to get away and hide on a nearby premises.

Witnesses describe hearing what sounded like a war zone; several shots were fired followed by the sound of the bomb being detonated.

Scattered debris covered a large section of the road, leading to Florida Police blocking off approximately 500 metres of the road from Laerskool Die Ruiter Primary eastwards past the former Richmond Hotel.

ER24 found the Fidelity van on its side with one of the security guards lying a few metres away from it.

ER24 further confirmed that the security guard who had been driving the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to his head, leaving him in serious condition.

Paramedics did all they could to stabilise the guard before transporting him to Life Flora Hospital.

The second Fidelity guard had sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance for further care a short while later.

Colonel Muridili confirmed that the suspects set one of their vehicles on fire, leaving it burnt beyond recognition, before they managed to flee the scene in the second vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving behind their third car, a white Ford ST.

Reports suggest that two of the robbers fled the scene on foot, running along the Hamberg Dam wall. On-scene police pursued the suspects on foot while a helicopter flew overhead looking for them.

Local authorities were on scene well into the night, looking for evidence in the cars, on the road, and around the scene.

