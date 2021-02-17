UPDATE: Zinhle Mabena says husband is ‘abusive’ and is ready to fight back

Actress Zinhle Mabena said she can’t wait to be reunited with her family after her ordeal of being arrest on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The Isibaya actress was arrested on Tuesday and released on Wednesday. Her appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court did not occur and the case against her was thrown out of court due to lack of evidence.

Mabena has now spoken out, she said the last 24 hours have been “traumatic”.

“I cannot pretend and begin to explain how traumatic last night was for me to spend a night in police detention only because of a husband that will stop at nothing to see me suffer.

“And this is only because I have taken a stand to say enough is enough, from an abusive relationship I was in, and to stop the cycle. This is only the beginning of my fight back against gender-based violence, something that I do not wish on anyone, and l know l speak for many who continue to suffer in silence. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and fight.”

ALSO READ: What we know so far about ‘Isibaya’ actress Zinhle Mabena’s arrest

She thanked her close friends, her legal team for their unwavering support, she said the “lies” spread against her by her my estranged husband, businessman Robert Ngwenya.

Reacting to the case being thrown out of court, she said: “The minor victory is so sweet and significant as the best is yet to be. I am free and going home to rejoin my children at home.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a statement was released on behalf of Mabena, representative Joshua Lazarus said she was unlawfully taken into custody on Tuesday but is now a free woman after the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] declined to place the matter on the roll due to the lack of evidence.

He said:”We can also confirm that nothing plausible was provided to the authorities to link our client to any crime including but not limited to murder or attempted murder or any conspiracy of sought. All these mischievous allegations ironically come from her husband who she has recently filed a divorce against, and against whom our client has obtained an interim protection order.”

Lazarus says Mabena was held at Olievenhoutbosch police station.

Captain Kay Makhubele said after an intensive investigation into the shooting incident that happened on 28 January 2021, police found evidence that linked a 29-year-old woman to the attempted murder of her husband, Ngwenya, and the murder of the husband’s bodyguard.

Mabena currently plays the role of Sihle on the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

