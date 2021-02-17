What we know so far about ‘Isibaya’ actress Zinhle Mabena’s arrest

Gauteng police have confirmed that Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena has been arrested.

Mabena was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in an incident that occurred on 28 January.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “A 29-year old female suspect is set to make a first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 following her arrest on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, on suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of her husband and the murder of the husband’s bodyguard.

“Following an intensive investigation into the shooting incident that happened on 28 January 2021, police found evidence that linked the woman to the attempted murder and murder case.”

Mabena currently plays the role of Sihle on the show and for years, her character was married to Andile Gumbi’s character, Zweli Ntshangase/Ngubane, son to chief Bhekifa Ngubane.

Sihle is synonymous for her wicked ways on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, weaving her way to the top as Queen of Bhubesini.

Mabena is married to a businessman. They wed in 2017 and have two children.

The news of the arrest sent shockwaves on Twitter with some likening the alleged actions to her Isibaya character.

One thing about her she’ll stay on character even in real life https://t.co/KDJk0O8ZuG — Pan de queso (@DamnVince_) February 17, 2021





Perhaps she was fitting for Isibaya because that’s who she is in real life. — Ranko. (@Tshepo_Ranko) February 17, 2021

Sihle killing on isibiya and now on real life,girl is working from home? pic.twitter.com/uLFHi4TrYc — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) February 17, 2021





Not Sihle sending Mbodla to do a job in real life. — uNozulu (@lusizo_keswa) February 17, 2021



