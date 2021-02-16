Stabbed Lesedi FM presenter’s husband arrested in Gauteng

After the brutal attack on Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane, police have made an arrest.

Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele confirmed that the arrest was made on Tuesday morning in Gauteng, after a warrant of arrest was issued on Monday.

“At about 10.30am the Free State team supported by the Soweto flying squad arrived at a house in Ennerdale, where they found the suspect in hiding. He was taken into police custody and will appear in court soon to face a charge of attempted murder.”

Ratselane was found last Thursday by community members in a critical condition, with multiple stab wounds. The police said prior to the attack, she allegedly had an argument with her husband after they picked up their children.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the arrest and thanked officers for their hard work.

“Our gratitude goes to our team for all their efforts in making sure that we get the perpetrator behind the bars. All information from our communities is appreciated as it also played a vital role, and I would like to thank them for that as well. Any act of gender-based violence [GBV] will never have space in this province.”

