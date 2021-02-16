Free State police officers under investigation for assaulting blind woman

A number of police officers are under investigation in the Free State by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) over allegations of assaulting of a blind woman.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said that the police watchdog caught wind of the incident after it was reported to the SA Police Service (Saps).

“It is alleged that a 46-year-old blind woman was slapped numerous times on her face by a police officer,” said Cola.

“As alleged, the police officers were at their house to arrest two people for other transgressions. The 46-year-old heard the screaming and crying of her 32-year-old sister.”

As she reached out to check what was happening, she was slapped, Cola said.

Cola said that the blind woman was further slapped numerous times by another officer after the blind woman asked her 21-year-old daughter to record the assault on video.

“Another 25-year-old person was allegedly assaulted by the same police officers when he questioned them about what they were doing within the same yard.”

Cola said Ipid’s investigations were ongoing.

