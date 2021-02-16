‘Obsessed neighbour’ gets life in prison for kidnapping and rape

A 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man felt the full wrath of the law when he received a life term for a rape incident and an additional five years for kidnapping in the Verulam Regional Court, recently.

Mlangeni Lindokuhle, 25, made several appearances in court until he was sentenced for his heinous crimes.

Provincial police spokeswoman, Col Thembeka Mbele, said: “It is alleged that on January 2, 2019 at 8:30pm, the victim was on her way home, returning from work when she met the accused, who was known to her and lives in the area.

“He forcefully grabbed her handbag and began professing his love for the young woman. He told her that he has been in love with her for years and wants her to be his girlfriend. The victim told him she was not interested in him and demanded the return of her handbag. The accused became aggressive, grabbed the young woman and pushed her into the bush where he raped her.”

The victim screamed for help but her voice was not loud enough for anyone to come to her rescue. The accused then threatened and dragged the victim to his home at KwaBhanoyi area in Ndwedwe where he continued to rape her.

“He released her the next morning and instructed her to not tell anyone about the whole ordeal. The traumatised lady, who feared for her life, was relieved when the accused released her. She reported the incident to Ndwedwe police and charges of rape and kidnapping were opened for investigation. The KwaDukuza Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit effected the arrest,” she added.

KZN’s acting provincial commissioner, Maj Gen Thulani Gonya welcomed the sentence handed to the accused.

“No crime will go unpunished. The police are working around the clock to bring all crime-doers to book. Women and children are very special and should always be protected,” he said.

