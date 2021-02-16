Durban gun shop owner allegedly linked to illegal supply of firearms to Cape gangs

The Hawks’ National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime (NBIFCPVC) team from Cape Town, together with the Special Task Force team in Durban, Crime Intelligence and Metro Police Durban, arrested a 41-year-old gun shop owner, last week.

The Durban-based firearms dealer was allegedly linked to an illegal supply of firearms through his dealership to criminal gangs in the Western Cape.

According to Zinzi Hani of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks), he will be facing several charges that include murder, attempted murder, fraud, contravention of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000 as well as contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998.

“The Hawks-led team seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg and further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined to Cape Town’s criminal gangs. A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation process,” Hani said.

A further forensic examination allegedly linked some of the firearms to criminal activities ranging from murder and attempted murder. The 41 year-old gun shop owner was expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court on February 15, 2021.

This article was republished from Rising Sun Overport with permission

