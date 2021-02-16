Hitmen and wife who allegedly orchestrated murder of Thohoyandou businessman, denied bail

A 34-year-old woman who reportedly masterminded the murder of her husband and her three accomplices, were denied bail by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 February.

The woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her 37-year-old husband, a well-known businessman of an engineering company in Thohoyandou.

The deceased was shot dead in front of his home in Thohoyandou on 14 February 2020 and the woman was positively linked to the murder after her accomplices were nabbed for a separate crime.

ALSO READ: Attempted murder case opened against Dimakatso Ratselane’s husband

“Two of the suspects were arrested after they allegedly robbed a post office at Masia and were later linked to the murder of the said businessman.

“Further police investigations revealed that the woman allegedly hired the suspects to kill her husband and she was arrested on Friday, 18 December 2020 at Mpheni village,” said Police Spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The foursome face charges related to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The three accomplices face an extra charge of business robbery.

They will reappear on Friday, 19 February.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.