Man gets 5 years for breaking into brother’s house, stealing items worth R10K

Eliot Mahlase
Picture for illustration: iStock

The investigation was made easy by the suspect’s mother, who became a witness.

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for breaking into his brother’s house and stealing items worth R10,000.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sam Shibambo said that the accused Abram Swartz was seen breaking into his brother’s room on 27 December 2019 in the early hours of the morning.

He stole electronic appliances from his brother’s room such as a television, DVD and amplifier all valued at R10,000.

“Abram’s brother reported the burglary to the police and Warrant Officer Jerry Ngwandula was assigned to investigate it.

“With the suspect’s mother being a witness, it made the investigation easy and Abram was traced and arrested,” Shibambo said.

On 27 January 2021, Swartz appeared before the Pretoria regional court and he was found guilty on a charge of house breaking and theft.

He was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment.

Swartz was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“House breaking and theft is a huge problem in Eersterust,” said Shibambo.

“Police believe that the buying of stolen goods by the community members create a lucrative market for thieves hence the escalation of said crime.”

