Crime 15.2.2021 10:02 am

Police nab ‘most wanted hitman’ in KZN’s Glebelands Hostel killings

Citizen reporter
The notorious Glebelands Hostel. Picture: ANA The notorious Glebelands Hostel. File photo: ANA

An ongoing investigation into the Glebelands Hostel killings has resulted in the arrest of the ‘most wanted hitman’, in an area that has been reporting hits for years.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested suspected hitman, Thobani Kwazikwakhe Mahobo, also known as Laqhasha, while hiding in Lamontville.

Mahobo appeared before the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on two counts of murder and was remanded in police custody until 22 February for further investigation.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Anele Chutshane and Phumlani Ntozakhe, both 27, were shot and killed by the suspect when they came out of their room at Glebelands Hostel on 15 November last year.

They were both certified dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: Glebelands hostel murders: Accused ‘celebrated’ the killings, says witness

“The accused has a pending assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm case against him after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was inside her room in the  Glebelands Hostel in June last year.

“Both cases were transferred to the provincial organised crime unit for further investigation. The accused will further be profiled to determine whether he is linked to other serious crimes committed within the province.”

Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Major-General Thulani Gonya praised police officers for the arrest of the “most wanted hitman” at the Glebelands Hostel.

There has been a spate of murders committed at the Glebelands Hostel in the past few years and a task team was established to investigate these incidents.

READ MORE: Fatal stabbing at Glebelands Hostel brings 2018 death toll to five

In another incident, the Umlazi Regional Court convicted and sentenced Bheki Goodman Cele, 51, to eight years’ imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He had been found in possession of a pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition in Glebelands Hostel.

In May 2019, police arrested a suspect wanted in a pointing of a firearm case, after he allegedly approached the victim at a local tuckshop at Glebelands Hostel.

The suspect allegedly attempted to shoot the victim but the firearm misfired and jammed, said Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

