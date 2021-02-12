Crime 12.2.2021 04:58 pm

KZN forex company director facing 194 counts of fraud

Siyanda Ndlovu
Prince Mazibuko. Picture Facebook

A Pietermaritzburg-based forex trader is set to face 194 counts of fraud and theft at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on February 26.

Prince Nkosinathi Mazibuko is alleged to have conned over 40 people an amount of up to R735,000 through his forex company Born Rich Group.

He allegedly conned victim into invest their money into his company, dating as far back as May 2015.

Police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that over 40 people had come forward alleging that Mazibuko assured a monthly return of 80% of their invested capital.

ALSO READ: What South Africans should know about online forex trading

“A case of fraud was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg serious commercial crime investigation for a thorough investigation,” said Mhlongo.

Mazibuko will face charges of fraud, theft, the contravention of Banks Act, contravention of the Financial Institutions Act, contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

ALSO READ: Investors owed over R1bn after two forex trading companies go bankrupt

Editor’s note: In an earlier version of this post, it stated that Mazibuko had been arrested. This is not factually correct and The Citizen regrets the error.

