Limpopo police arrest man for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the arrest of a 37-year-old man in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Westenburg resident.

The man was arrested on Thursday, 11 February at Tshikombani village outside Thohoyandou, two days after the victim was murdered, confirmed Police Spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Friday morning.

The body of Tshepo Daisy Makola was found in Extension 44 in the Westenburg policing area on Tuesday.

In an earlier statement, Ngoepe explained that the police were notified about the incident, reacted swiftly and arrived on the scene to find the deceased in a pool of blood.

Investigations indicate that she was stabbed by the suspect during an apparent argument. Ngoepe added that ongoing investigations will reveal the motive for the murder.

“Domestic violence may not be ruled out as yet.”

At the time MEC for Social Development, Nkakareng Rakgoale called for the police to fast-track their investigation and bring the man to book.

This major breakthrough in the case has been attributed to the intensive investigations by a dedicated Team of detectives from the Saps Provincial Investigating Unit, Thohoyandou Crime Intelligence Unit and the Saps Siloam Detective.

Provincial Police Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba applauded the team for ensuring that justice prevailed for this victim.

He further condemned the continuous violent crimes perpetrated against women and children, the gender-based violence and femicide across the province.

The suspect, who is believed to by an ex-boyfriend of the deceased, is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

