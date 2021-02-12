Hawks nab arms dealer linked to Cape gangs

The Hawks in Cape Town have arrested a 41-year-old gun shop owner on Thursday following an ongoing investigation.

Hawks confirmed that the arms dealer was allegedly linked to an illegal supply of firearms, through his shop, to criminal gangs in the Western Cape.

According to Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, in 2018 the Hawks recovered 17 illegal firearms in George, in transit from Johannesburg, and an additional 44 were later recovered from his shop.

“The team seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg and further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined to Cape Town’s criminal gangs.

“A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation process,” said Hani.

Hani said the Durban-based arms dealer is facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder, fraud, contravention of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000, as well as contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998.

“A further forensic examination allegedly linked some of the firearms to criminal activities ranging from murder and attempted murder,” Hani said.

The shop owner is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

