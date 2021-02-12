Crime 12.2.2021 01:03 pm

‘We’ve had over 400 rape, assault and kidnapping cases in the last 2 months,’ says KZN Police

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration: Twitter, @GP_CommSafety

The KwaZulu-Natal Police said that they have made more than 400 arrests in connection to crimes such as rape, assault and kidnapping over a two-month period.

More than 400 people were arrested for crimes such as rape, assault and kidnapping over a two-month period in KwaZulu-Natal

Provincial police said 438 people were arrested by detectives of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in KwaZulu-Natal on charges such as rape, sexual assault, assault, concealment of birth, kidnapping and attempted rape. The arrests were made between 1 December and 31 January.

“During the months of December 2020 and January 2021, detectives at the KwaZulu-Natal [FCS] units continued to ensure that justice is served to the victims of rape and sexual abuse,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

ALSO READ: KZN man arrested for double murder after seven years on the run

Last month, 18 convictions and two terms of life imprisonment, as well as a total of 149 years’ imprisonment were attained for sexual-related crimes, Mbele said.

“It is disturbing to hear of cases where women are being assaulted, abused and raped and in addition to this is child abuse… The KwaZulu-Natal police officials are fighting this epidemic around the clock to bring all perpetrators to justice, thus giving peace to the victims and hope to women and children,” acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Major General Thulani Gonya said.

News24

