Courts 12.2.2021 11:40 am

Hawks arrest 15 suspects over Nelson Mandela funeral fraud

Siyanda Ndlovu
Hawks arrest 15 suspects over Nelson Mandela funeral fraud

Military helicopters fly over Qunu during Nelson Mandela's funeral on 15 December 2013. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The suspects allegedly defrauded the national government of up to R10 million in the procurement of transportation and booking of venues.

Fifteen suspects, including high-profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen, are set to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face fraud charges relating to the funeral preparations of the late Nelson Mandela.

The Hawks said the suspects defrauded the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality of up to R10 million in the procurement of transportation and booking of venues during Mandela’s memorial service and funeral preparations.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane alarmed by extent of looting around Nelson Mandela funeral

“The serious commercial crime [team] of the Hawks in East London has conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest this morning,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“The Eastern Cape provincial head of the directorate for priority crime investigation Major-General Obed Ngwenya lauded the serious commercial crime investigation team for ultimately bringing the perpetrators to justice for squandering resources during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon.”

READ NEXT: Mandela school in funding fraud row

An earlier version of this article erroneously claimed that the suspects allegedly defrauded national government. It has now been corrected to say the Buffalo City municipality.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Here are the ANC bigwigs accused of scamming Buffalo City 12.2.2021
Hawks nab arms dealer linked to Cape gangs 12.2.2021
Norma Mngoma’s arrest by the Hawks was unlawful, rules high court 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition