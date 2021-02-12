Crime 12.2.2021 09:13 am

Husband sought after Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane stabbed

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane. Picture: Twitter

Community members found her covered in blood, indicating that she had suffered several stab wounds, police said.

Well-known Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times and left for dead on Tuesday evening.

Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele confirmed that Ratselane and her husband left their home in Mandela View to pick up their children and allegedly had an argument. 

“Along the way, they quarrelled and they ended up in an informational settlement popularly known as Dinweng. Community members and friends found Dimakatso in a critical condition near a tavern around midnight.”

Makhele said community members found her covered in blood, indicating that she had suffered several stab wounds. She was taken to the nearest hospital. Makhele added that the husband is a suspect, and is still at large.

Makhele says if anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, they should call CrimeStop on 08600-10111.

Ratselane does the evening slot between 6pm-7pm on the popular Sesotho radio station. Many people have shared their shock on social media over the attack.




