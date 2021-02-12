Husband sought after Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane stabbed

Well-known Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times and left for dead on Tuesday evening.

Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele confirmed that Ratselane and her husband left their home in Mandela View to pick up their children and allegedly had an argument.

“Along the way, they quarrelled and they ended up in an informational settlement popularly known as Dinweng. Community members and friends found Dimakatso in a critical condition near a tavern around midnight.”

Makhele said community members found her covered in blood, indicating that she had suffered several stab wounds. She was taken to the nearest hospital. Makhele added that the husband is a suspect, and is still at large.

Makhele says if anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, they should call CrimeStop on 08600-10111.

Ratselane does the evening slot between 6pm-7pm on the popular Sesotho radio station. Many people have shared their shock on social media over the attack.

My colleague and friend #DimakatsoRatselane (nèe Folotsi) is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and left for dead allegedly by her husband Anyone who might know the whereabouts of this suspect please call Crime Stop Nr. 0860010111 or via MySAPS App. pic.twitter.com/0EeKviB4P9 — Nthakoana “Queen Mosia” Ngatane (@nthakoana) February 11, 2021

Hours after the President spoke about #GBV, #LesediFM presenter #DimakatsoRatselane is found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, alleged suspect “her husband” ????‍♂️????‍♂️ — Kgosiemang Phejane (@Donaldphejane) February 12, 2021





I had never heard of Dimakatso until today but I am so sorry ???? Praying for her recovery, that she can point out the perpetrator and that her children are ok and safe #GBV has to stop. — Pleiades Alberts (@princesspleia) February 12, 2021





sies what kind of a man is he, whom stab a person called lover ???????????? — Bra-Eph???? (@putana_mphethi) February 11, 2021



