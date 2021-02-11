KZN hijacked man finds his car canopy for sale on social media

Chatsworth police arrested the two suspects on Monday after a victim of a carjacking saw his vehicle canopy being sold on a social media site.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the 32-year-old victim was travelling in Croftdene, Chatsworth, when three armed men allegedly accosted him on 21 July 2020.

At gunpoint, the victim was instructed to keep driving until they reached the Silverglen Nature Reserve. There he was dragged into the bush and his mouth as well as hands were bound with tape.

“The victim managed to untie himself after the suspects had left and proceeded to the nearest house to request for help. The matter was reported to the police and a carjacking case was opened for investigation,” said Mbhele.

ALSO READ: King Shaka airport car thieves killed during shootout with cops

The victim then saw his vehicle canopy being sold on social media and contacted the police.

The seller was contacted and a meeting was arranged to purchase the canopy.

“The police together with the victim proceeded to Montford in Chatsworth where the vehicle was positively identified as well as the suspect. Police immediately effected an arrest and seized the canopy. They followed up on further information resulting in the arrest of a second suspect in Chatsworth.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thulani Gonya commended the team for immediately responding to the call of the complainant.

ALSO READ: Suspected car thieves injured after shootout with police in Joburg

“The community play a huge role in fighting crime in our province and we appreciate the support shown by the people in KwaZulu-Natal in fighting crime,” he said.

Clive Govender, 48, and Arienuntha Chetty, 50, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for carjacking and have been remanded in custody until 17 February.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.