Police arrest gang suspected of preying on Univen students

The police have welcomed the arrest of three hardened criminals who terrorised communities within the Vhembe district.

The trio was arrested on Wednesday during an intelligence-driven operation which comprised members of the Vhembe District Task Team, Thohoyandou Crime Intelligence Unit, Thohoyandou Tactical Response Team (TRT), Vhembe First Responders and Vhembe District Detectives.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe says the police received a tip-off from the community about suspects who were involved in a recent armed robbery in Thohoyandou. The members were activated and the men were traced to their home villages of Phiphidi and Vondo villages and were arrested.

ALSO READ: Wits, UniVen in partnership for better education

Preliminary police investigations have linked the suspects to more than 40 serious and violent crimes.

Ngoepe added that these men had are believed to be part of a syndicate that mostly targeted off-campus students from the University of Venda (Univen) and Vhembe TVET college.

“The suspects may still be linked to more other similar cases as profiling is still underway.”

The men are expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on charges related to rape, armed robbery, burglary, business and house robbery. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba commended the excellent job done by the team of operational members.

This article was republished from Review Online with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.