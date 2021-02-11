Crime 11.2.2021 11:01 am

Robber killed by customer in Pep Stores heist

Gerhard Rheeder
Picture: iStock

One of three robbers were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Pep Stores in Machadodorp on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, three armed robbers entered the clothing store just before closing time, around 16:50.

The robbers ordered the staff into a store room where they locked them in, before ransacking the store.

A customer entered the store spurring one of the robbers to fire several shots into the client’s direction.

The customer was also armed and retaliated by firing a string of shots, hitting and killing one of the robbers.

His accomplices then fled the store and both are still at large.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

