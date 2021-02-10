Western Cape police make several arrests in drug raids

Western Cape police made several arrests over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said drugs worth millions were confiscated during operations in the last couple of days.

A foreign national, 33, was arrested on Tuesday over charges of kidnapping and possession of drugs. This after the police received a tip-off about the location of suspects linked to kidnappings in Paarl.

“They proceeded to a house in Project 2 area and during the search, 16 tik bags weighing 1 504.43 kg and five bags of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of about R1.5 million were found and confiscated,” police siad

The man will appear will appear at Paarl Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman from Mbekweni appeared in Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday following her arrest last Friday for possession of drugs.

This after the Mbekweni police searched a “known drug outlet” and confiscated 581 mandrax tablets with a street value of approximately R33,000.

In another operation, police arrested a 35-year-old foreign national for possession of mandrax in Drommedaris on Saturday.

Police received a tip-off of and upon searching the house, 530 mandrax tablets were found with a street value of R31,800 and were confiscated.

The suspect appeared at Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a separate incidents on Monday, Faure police arrested two men for allegedly dealing in drugs.

The one suspect, 45, was found in possession of 30 parcels of dagga and 31 sticks of dagga at a house in Shangani Street, Leiden.

The second suspect was found in possession of 100 parcels of dagga at a house in Horse Sugar Court, Leiden.

The two suspects will make their court appearance at Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

