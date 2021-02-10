Hawks nab four more in state fuel scam

Ongoing investigations into a fuel scam involving South African Police Service (SAPS) issued petrol cards has resulted in the arrest of four more people. This brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the said scam, to nine, says Hawks Spokesperson, Capt Matimba Maluleke.

During the initial take-down operation the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit arrested five police officials who are attached to the Groblersdal Police Station.

The latest arrest on Tuesday, 9 February saw the apprehension of two petrol attendants and two cashiers from a filling station in Groblersdal. Malulekek explained that the four suspects had allegedly colluded with the police officials to to unlawfully refuel their private vehicles and purchase unauthorised items at the filling station.

In an earlier statement Maluleke said the suspects would wait for motorists to pay cash for their fuel then would swipe the fleet card in return for money and share it among themselves. The state a suffered a loss of over R100,000 thus far.

All the arrested suspects, including the five police officials, will appear in the Groblersdal Magistrates court today (Wednesday, 10 February) on charges of fraud and theft. Maluleke added that an operation to trace the remaining suspects is still ongoing and arrests are imminent. “

“Investigations into similar offences around the province are also underway,” he concluded.

