Manhunt on for 5 suspects after KZN convenience store robbery

The suspects fled in a white vehicle. The registration and make of this vehicle is not known, say police.

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for five armed men who robbed a popular convenience store in Gordon Road, Morningside, around 7pm on Tuesday.

This after private security firm DRK Tactical received multiple tip-offs regarding an armed robbery in progress at the convenience store.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, when armed response officers arrived on the scene they found the manager held up by the suspects.

“The complainant was inside his grocery mini-market, he was then accosted by two men who demanded cash from him.

“Three waited outside the shop. He was ordered to lie down on the shop floor. The suspects rifled through his pockets and took two cellphones and R1000 in cash,” said Mbhele

Mbhele said that an additional R1200 was removed from the till along with chocolates and cigarettes that amounted to the store total value of R9000.

Mbhele added that the suspects fled in a white vehicle. This registration and make of the vehicle is not known.

