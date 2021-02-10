Three suspects killed after shootout with police in Pinetown

Three suspects have died and one officer has been injured in Pinetown during a shootout between police and six armed robbers.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for two suspects who managed to flee the scene.

KwaZulu Natal Police Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, said that police were following up on intelligence about a white Ford Ranger that was involved in a spate of armed robberies in the greater Durban area.

“These thugs were armed to the teeth and the fact that they had traditional muti with them made them believe that they were invincible,” said Naicker.

He said when police spotted the vehicle in Pinetown they attempted to pull it over, but the suspects tried to flee while shooting at the police officers.

“Police gave chase and the suspects eventually lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a garage on Josiah Gumede Road. Six suspects got out of the vehicle and engaged in a gun battle with the police officers and officials from a security company who also responded.”

Naicker said one police officer was injured when he was struck on his arm and chest, but he remains in a stable condition at a local hospital.

“Four firearms were seized from the crime scene. Police found a number of items of traditional medicine in the vehicle as well as a two-way radio and other implements used by the gang to commit robberies,” Naicker said.

