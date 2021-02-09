Crime 9.2.2021 01:35 pm

Six arrested as Cape Town police seize over 600 Sassa, bank cards

Siyanda Ndlovu
Six arrested as Cape Town police seize over 600 Sassa, bank cards

Picture: Saps

The suspects will be charged for contravening the Electronic Transactions Act (No 25 of 2002).

Six people between the ages of 18 and 59 have been arrested in Mitchell’s Plain as police seized hundreds of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said it was clear that the suspects were heading somewhere with the cards before being apprehended.

“The members were on crime combatting patrols in Mitchell’s Plain when two suspicious vehicles, a Toyota Avanza and a Toyota LDV drew their attention,” said Traut.

ALSO READ: Sick people queue outside SASSA offices as disability grants lapse

“Both vehicles were stopped and searched, which led to the discovery of 49 Sassa cards hidden in a chocolate box in the Avanza. It was evident that the occupants of the two vehicles were in cahoots and their interrogation led the members to an address in Elbow Gardens in Rugby, where a further 191 Sassa cards were seized.”

He said that the information extracted from the suspects led them to a residence in the Bo-Kaap where a further 427 bank cards of various financial intuitions were confiscated.

The suspects will be charged for contravening the Electronic Transactions Act (No 25 of 2002).

“Many vulnerable people who are solely dependent on social grants are targeted by ruthless criminals with no regard for others, and this is one of the reasons that will make us dig deep to root out this syndicate and apprehend whoever is part of this criminal circle,” Traut said.

ALSO READ: Upington ‘mashonisa’ arrested over possession of Sassa cards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Motjeka Madisha’s father arrested after soccer player’s funeral 8.2.2021
Two burnt bodies of children found in abandoned house in Pretoria 7.2.2021
Watch: ‘We’re just trying to do our jobs’ – eNCA journo speaks after assault at Fish Hoek beach 7.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO experts fail to identify coronavirus animal host in China

Covid-19 New AstraZeneca vaccine could only be with us end of 2021, says Wierzycka

Covid-19 WHO says don’t dismiss AstraZeneca jabs after SA’s delays rollout

Weather More rain in parts of Gauteng as Vaal dam sits above 98%

Business News Eskom ‘not the bad guy’ in raising solar power customers’ tariffs


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition