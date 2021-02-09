Mpumalanga court interpreter arrested for alleged fraud and theft

A court interpreter in Mpumalanga has been arrested for corruption and theft.

The arrest was made by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, following a tip-off reported to the unit’s office.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi confirmed the arrest.

“[A] Pampierstad court interpreter [has been] arrested on three counts of corruption and theft,” said Mnisi.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Hartswater Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Mnisi added.

