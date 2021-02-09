Crime 9.2.2021 12:10 pm

Lungile Nxelelwa gets two life sentences for raping, setting alight Keneilwe Pule

Citizen reporter
Pule was raped and killed with a grinder before being set alight.

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Lungile Nxelelwa to two life terms for the brutal murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Keneilwe Pule, from Sebokeng in 2019.

Pule was raped and killed with a grinder before being set alight. Nxelelwa was found by the community and beaten badly before being rescued by the police.

“The court finds that the accused demonstrated no remorse whatsoever. In argument and as a result of a pathologist’s testimony, which highlighted the grievousness of injuries to genitalia and anus, counsel for the defence was forced to concede that some constituted the institution of grievous bodily harm.

“Accused must know that a woman/girlfriend with whom you have cohabitated for three years is not a possession, nor somebody over whom you have power of life and death,” said the court during sentencing.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

