Lungile Nxelelwa gets two life sentences for raping, setting alight Keneilwe Pule

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Lungile Nxelelwa to two life terms for the brutal murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Keneilwe Pule, from Sebokeng in 2019.

Pule was raped and killed with a grinder before being set alight. Nxelelwa was found by the community and beaten badly before being rescued by the police.

“The court finds that the accused demonstrated no remorse whatsoever. In argument and as a result of a pathologist’s testimony, which highlighted the grievousness of injuries to genitalia and anus, counsel for the defence was forced to concede that some constituted the institution of grievous bodily harm.

ALSO READ: Five suspects arrested for rape and murder of 14-year-old girl

“Accused must know that a woman/girlfriend with whom you have cohabitated for three years is not a possession, nor somebody over whom you have power of life and death,” said the court during sentencing.

Sentence:

Count 1 (murder): life

Count 2 (rape): life

Count 3: 5 years imprisonment

Life sentences run concurrently, and the 5 years runs concurrently with the life sentences.

Effective sentence: Life imprisonment — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) February 9, 2021

@GP_CommSafety Acting HoD, Mr Sipho Thanjekwayo is attending the sentencing proceedings of Lungile Nxelelwa who has been convicted for the murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Keneilwe Pule from Sebokeng.The sentencing is taking place at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. #endGBV pic.twitter.com/54PsxrVswQ — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) February 9, 2021

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.