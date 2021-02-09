Police find bodies of men believed to be members of Al Qaeda in Welkom

Police have found two bodies of men believed to be members of Fireboys/Al Qaeda criminal gang in Welkom, Free State, on Friday.

According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, police were notified about the bodies and rushed to the scene and found the bodies with visible multiple open stab wounds.

They were certified dead by the emergency personnel at the scene.

“Investigation revealed that the two deceased victims are believed to be members of Fireboys/Al Qaeda criminal gang. They allegedly had a clash with International Junior Portuguese (IJP) members which left two victims dead,” said Makhele.

Investigations continue.

In a separate incident on Monday, police in Gauteng followed up on information of drug dealing at residential complex in Winchester Hills in the Booysens policing precinct.

According to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, police spotted the two vehicles of interest pull up next to each other in the parking lot at the complex and executed a take-down, arresting one suspect after witnessing a transfer of unknown parcels from one vehicle to the other.

The second suspect fled and evaded arrest.

“An on-site investigation led police to a flat where they searched and recovered two AK-47 rifles, an LM-5 Rifle, three shotguns, two ruger rifles, and a revolver. Bullet-proof vests, security dashboard lights, ammunition, teargas and smoke canisters, a practice hand grenade, form part of the items seized for further investigation,” said Peters.

The parcels that were exchanged contained an undisclosed amount of cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales and five bags whose contents will be determined pending forensic analysis.

The 30-year old suspect from Sunnyside will appear in court in due course.

“The recovery of such high calibre firearms suggests that the suspects could be involved in much more than just drug-related crime. The investigating team must leave no stone unturned towards apprehending the sought suspect and their accomplices as we believe that more suspects may be involved,” said Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

Further investigations are underway and will be led by the Hawks.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

