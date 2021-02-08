Crime 8.2.2021 12:48 pm

Police recover 30 stolen livestock after shootout with suspects

Itumeleng Modiba
Picture: Supplied

Police have recovered at least 30 stolen sheep and goats, as well as two illegal firearms following a shootout with the suspects who stole the livestock in Zonkezizwe.

According to provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele, it is alleged that at approximately 2.30am on Tuesday police from Katlehong South SAPS were conducting routine patrols when they observed a suspicious-looking red Toyota Quantum with two occupants.

Police stopped and searched the vehicle. They found two illegal firearms and 10 goats.

Makhubele said an additional 20 goats and sheep were recovered after the suspects led the police to their accomplice’s hideout. Upon arrival, three suspects were found with livestock.

“The suspects opened fire on police when they noticed their friends were accompanied by the police; police returned fire.

“One suspect was shot and killed, while the two others fled the scene. A police officer was injured and taken to hospital,” said Mathobela.

ALSO READ: EC acting municipal manager faces stock theft charges

Mathobela said the injured officer is in a stable condition.

Police have launched a search for the suspects, while an investigation is underway to establish if the seized weapons could be linked to other crimes.

The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, applauded the officers who were vigilant during their patrol.

The arrested suspects will appear in court soon.

This article was republished from Kathorus Mail with permission

