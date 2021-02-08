Crime 8.2.2021 09:50 am

Hawks bust R14 million worth of cocaine in Port Elizabeth

Citizen Reporter
Hawks bust R14 million worth of cocaine in Port Elizabeth

Picture for illustration.

A joint team discovered cocaine stored in a container meant to be used as a storage for frozen deboned beef.

The Hawks have made another massive drug bust, this time in Port Elizabeth, worth R14.1 million.

According to police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, no arrests were made.

“We followed a lead about drug trafficking between Santos, Brazil, and China so it was a search and seizure,” said Mgolodela.

She said that a joint team discovered cocaine stored in a container during an intelligence-driven operation on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Foreign national arrested following drug bust in Limpopo

“The mentioned container, meant to be used as a storage for frozen deboned beef, was in transit through the Port of Ngqura, being shipped between Brazil and China,” Mgolodela said.

“The electronic sections of the container were searched and 30 bricks of cocaine to the estimated value of R14.1million were seized for a further investigation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hawks seize mandrax tablets worth R132k destined for Cape Town 6.2.2021
Hawks raid Lekwa Municipality after tender fraud case opened 5.2.2021
Police, customs chip in to seize drugs hidden inside potato bags 5.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition