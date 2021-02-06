Crime 6.2.2021 01:44 pm

Four armed CIT robbery suspects flee with undisclosed amount of money

Reitumetse Mahope, Pretoria Rekord
A cash-in-transit van was bombed by armed robbers on Friday on 5 February 2021 in Danville in the west of Pretoria. Picture: Supplied.

The suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

A cash-in-transit van was rammed into and bombed by armed robbers on Friday afternoon in Danville in the west of Pretoria.

Paramedics responded to the incident on Marsburg Avenue at around 15:32, according to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“The security vehicle was travelling along Jan Ellis Street on its way to the post office in Danville when it was rammed by a blue Mercedes Benz and it came to a halt,” said national police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

Muridili said a silver-grey Subaru stopped at the scene and four armed suspects ordered the driver and CIT crew members to get out of the van.

She said the suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Muridili said no one was injured during the robbery.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

