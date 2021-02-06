Crime 6.2.2021 09:59 am

Hawks seize mandrax tablets worth R132k destined for Cape Town

The driver of the vehicle, aged 46, was arrested and charged with dealing drugs, and is expected to appear in the George Magistrate's Court on Monday. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

They had received information that the bakkie was transporting drugs to the Mother City from Port Elizabeth.

A consignment of mandrax tablets, with an estimated value of R132 000, has been intercepted by the Hawks en route to Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said, together with the K9 unit and Crime Intelligence and Provincial Organised Crime, they intercepted a bakkie near Victoria Heights in George.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the joint team, led by Hawks members, discovered drugs worth R132 000 hidden in a compartment behind the seat,” said Hani.

The driver of the vehicle, aged 46, was arrested and charged with dealing drugs, and is expected to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

