Police, customs chip in to seize drugs hidden inside potato bags

Two suspects were remanded in custody following their appearance at the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

This follows their arrest on Wednesday on allegations of transporting drugs valued at R3.4 million from Mozambique into South Africa.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the two men were arrested during a stop and search at the Lebombo border in Komatipoort by police and customs officials.

“The suspects in a Toyota Dyna truck were stopped and upon searching them, we found drugs worth R3.4 million stashed inside bags of potatoes,” said Hlathi.

According to Hlathi, the suspects are believed to have been headed to Gauteng with their haul.

Police confiscated the drugs along with the truck as it was reportedly used in the commission of crime.

Hlathi said the case had been postponed until Tuesday, where the suspects are expected to apply for bail.

