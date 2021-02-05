R20m worth of PPE lost in Carletonville Hospital fire, arson suspected

The fire that broke out at Carletonville Hospital on Thursday has destroyed personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R20 million.

The Gauteng health department said while no casualties were reported, the storage facility with health equipment was “significantly” damaged.

“The hospital was requested by Gauteng department of infrastructure and development to assist with temporary storage of health equipment and linen meant for the Anglo-Ashanti Hospital during its construction phase, due to the relative close proximity of the hospitals to each other,” said the department on Friday.

The hospital has replenished PPE from the provincial warehouses and an alternative storage area has been identified to keep the stock.

According to local DA councillors Devin Nieuwenhuyzen and Carlos Rebelo, the fire started in a storeroom at the hospital.

Police were at the scene as arson was suspected, said the DA.

“An independent investigation is needed to determine whether this fire was due to negligence or sabotage.

“This is a severe loss, and accountability is needed for the lack of preventive measures that allowed it to occur,” the DA said in statement.

