Sars busts R53 million worth of rhino horns at OR Tambo

The Hawks have confiscated a shipment of rhino horns worth more than R53 million at OR Tambo International Airpot on Thursday, destined for Malaysia.

This after the customs unit of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) at the airport bust the rhino horn after the detector dog unit selected a suspicious shipment declared as “HP Cartridges Developers”, according to the statement from Sars.

“The three-piece shipment was taken to the X-ray scanner for non-intrusive inspection, where the image analysis reflected objects resembling the shape of rhino horns.

“The shipment was taken for physical inspection and upon inspection of the boxes, 18 pieces of rhino horn were found concealed in traditional clothing. The goods weighed 63kg.”

“Those that are determined to destroy the rich natural endowment of our country, which is a common treasure and heritage for all, that we should look after for future generations, will be met with the unwavering commitment of our officers to enforce the law.”

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Sars, working with other law-enforcement agencies, would spare no efforts in confronting and dealing decisively with any criminal malfeasance.

