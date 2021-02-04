Bullets fly at Pretoria’s Fountain Circle during robbery

Shots were fired but luckily no one was injured when a courier van was robbed of cellphones near Fountain Circle on Wednesday morning.

“A group of suspects opened fire at the vehicle, forcing it to stop,” said police spokesman Constable Tumisang Moloto.

“Even though the courier van was shot multiple times, no one inside was injured.”

An undisclosed number of cellphones were, however, stolen.

Moloto said a case of armed robbery was opened for investigation.

Eyewitness Seugnet van Zyl said she and her colleagues were right in the middle of the “fireworks”.

“We were pulling away to George Storrar Drive, when I heard something sounding like fireworks. At the time, I thought it was strange that someone could explode fire crackers at Fountains,” she said.

ALSO READ: Man in court for cash-in-transit robbery at KZN pension pay point

“They were firing at the other SUV, which was a Toyota Fortuner. At that moment, my colleague (who was driving) realised something was wrong, and sped away to get us to safety.”

Van Zyl said she then looked around to see what was happening.

“As we were heading towards the circle, I looked around and saw a car behind us with two big white SUVS behind it.”

ALSO READ: Spaza shopkeeper shot and killed during robbery

“That was when I saw the barrel of a gun sticking out from the passenger’s window in one of the SUVS.“They were firing at the other SUV, which was a Toyota Fortuner. At that moment, my colleague (who was driving) realised something was wrong, and sped away to get us to safety.”

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.