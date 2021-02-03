Crime 3.2.2021 06:01 pm

Alleged crime boss shot dead outside his home in Kraaifontein

News24 Wire
Alleged crime boss shot dead outside his home in Kraaifontein

Picture: iStock

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the alleged crime boss’ shooting.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for calm in Kraaifontein after the murder of alleged crime boss, William “Red” Stevens, on Tuesday night.

There have been reports of shooting overnight, allegedly between rival gangs.

It’s believed the gunfire may have been sparked by gang members out to avenge the murder of Stevens.

Stevens was killed outside his home in Kraaifontein.

Fritz said the community cannot descend into violence.

ALSO READ: Cape Town ‘underworld kingpins’ granted R100k bail each

“I call for calm in Kraaifontein, and particularly Scottsville. Upon hearing of Mr Stevens’ death, my department immediately contacted the SAPS’ provincial joints committee to understand their response to maintain calm in the area. We cannot allow our communities to become places of instability or violence,” he said.

Stevens was one of three suspects, arrested in December last year, in connection with the murder of international steroid smuggler, Brian Wainstein, on 18 August 2017.

Stevens’ co-accused include Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. The trio were due to appear in court on 9 February.

At the time of his shooting, Stevens and his co-accused were out on bail of R100,000 each.

Violent videos, which sources claim show yesterday’s shooting between rival gangs, have been circulated on social media.

READ MORE: ‘Police are being targeted in an organised way’ – Cele at killed KZN cop’s funeral

Residents say they are fearful of a war breaking out in the area. It’s unclear if anyone was killed in the shooting overnight.

Meanwhile, police say no arrests have been made in connection with Stevens’ shooting.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 66-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his residence in Rembrandt Street, Kraaifontein, last night at around 18:35.

“Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The identity of the victim cannot be disclosed at this premature stage.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Woman gets life in prison for torching husband 29.1.2021
Suspect hands himself over to cops for murder committed in 2010 28.1.2021
Northern Cape man get 15 years behind bars for murdering wife 22.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition